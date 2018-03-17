MSSU Drops Double-Header to UNK

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kearney, Neb. -- The 11th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team dropped both ends of a double-header today at Nebraska-Kearney, falling 8-2 in the opener and 7-4 in the nightcap.



Southern (17-5, 5-3 MIAA) got a strong offensive day from Cory Canterbury as the senior had two RBIs in game one and two hits and a run scored in game two.



Game one saw UNK (12-10, 5-3 MIAA) score two runs in the first to go up 2-0 early.



The Lions answered back with two in the fifth on Canterbury's 2-RBI single. UNK scored six more unanswered to put the game away.



Mike Million went 3-for-4 in game one, while Canterbury had two hits and Alex Phillips and Dan Lenz had a hit each. Corbin Osburn started and went five and two thirds of an inning. Logan VanWey, Seth Meseyand River Wright pitched in relief.



Game two saw the Lions get a run in each of the first two innings to go up 2-0 after two. Canterbury scored on an RBI from Phillips for the first run and Joe Kinder scored an unearned run in the second.



UNK scored four runs in the third to go up 4-2, but the Lions got another back in the fifth on an unearned run to make it 4-3. The Lopers scored three in the bottom half of the inning and a late RBI from Alex Wheeler in the eighth would not be enough.



Canterbury, Phillips and Alec Alvarez had two hits each in the game, while Johnny Balsamo, Kinder and Wheeler had a hit each.



Will Bausinger started and went six innings, striking out ten and walking one, while allowing only two earned runs to get the hard-luck loss. Jared Flores threw the final two innings.



The two teams will finish up the series tomorrow with a single, nine-inning game at noon.