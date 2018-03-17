Quantcast

MSSU Drops Double-Header to UNK - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Drops Double-Header to UNK

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kearney, Neb. -- The 11th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team dropped both ends of a double-header today at Nebraska-Kearney, falling 8-2 in the opener and 7-4 in the nightcap. 

Southern (17-5, 5-3 MIAA) got a strong offensive day from Cory Canterbury as the senior had two RBIs in game one and two hits and a run scored in game two. 

Game one saw UNK (12-10, 5-3 MIAA) score two runs in the first to go up 2-0 early. 

The Lions answered back with two in the fifth on Canterbury's 2-RBI single. UNK scored six more unanswered to put the game away. 

Mike Million went 3-for-4 in game one, while Canterbury had two hits and Alex Phillips and Dan Lenz had a hit each. Corbin Osburn started and went five and two thirds of an inning. Logan VanWeySeth Meseyand River Wright pitched in relief. 

Game two saw the Lions get a run in each of the first two innings to go up 2-0 after two. Canterbury scored on an RBI from Phillips for the first run and Joe Kinder scored an unearned run in the second. 

UNK scored four runs in the third to go up 4-2, but the Lions got another back in the fifth on an unearned run to make it 4-3. The Lopers scored three in the bottom half of the inning and a late RBI from Alex Wheeler in the eighth would not be enough. 

Canterbury, Phillips and Alec Alvarez had two hits each in the game, while Johnny Balsamo, Kinder and Wheeler had a hit each. 

Will Bausinger started and went six innings, striking out ten and walking one, while allowing only two earned runs to get the hard-luck loss. Jared Flores threw the final two innings. 

The two teams will finish up the series tomorrow with a single, nine-inning game at noon. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:43:04 GMT

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:18:06 GMT

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

  • Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:43:24 GMT

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.