Pitt State Splits Day with No. 5 UCM - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Splits Day with No. 5 UCM

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:


WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The Pittsburg State University baseball team split an MIAA twinbill against No. 5 University of Central Missouri Saturday (Mar. 17). The Gorillas defeated the Mules, 9-6, in game one before UCM turned the tables on Pitt State, 13-9, in game two.

UCM (18-4, 9-2 MIAA) and Pitt State (16-7, 8-3 MIAA) will complete the three-game series with a 1 p.m. contest Sunday at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field.

Colton Pogue doubled and homered twice, including a fourth inning grand slam, to propel the Gorillas to the series-opening win. Pogue drove in six runs in the contest. Cooper Gardner (4-1) worked 3 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Gardner limited the Mules to one hit and fanned seven UCM batters.

In game two, UCM broke open a 4-4 game with a seven-run bottom of the third inning.

Andrew Vogelbaugh homered and drove in three runs for the Gorillas, while Pogue, Josh Whisler and Cody White each collected two hits. Pogue scored three runs in the contest, while White scored twice.

