Carl Junction Girls Fall Short of Class 4 State Title

The Carl Junction girls basketball team made school history by making it to the first-ever state title game in program history.

The Bulldogs faced the defending Class 4 champion, Incarnate Word Academy, for the title. Last year, Carl Junction fell to the Red Knights in the state semifinals.

CJ could not pull off the upset Saturday night, falling 69-35.

Sophomore Katie Scott led Carl Junction with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Senior Megan Scott chipped in with 8 points.

The Bulldogs finish as the 2018 state runner-up, and 26-4 on the year.