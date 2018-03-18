Quantcast

Carl Junction Girls Fall Short of Class 4 State Title - KOAM TV 7

Carl Junction Girls Fall Short of Class 4 State Title

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

The Carl Junction girls basketball team made school history by making it to the first-ever state title game in program history.

The Bulldogs faced the defending Class 4 champion, Incarnate Word Academy, for the title.  Last year, Carl Junction fell to the Red Knights in the state semifinals.

CJ could not pull off the upset Saturday night, falling 69-35. 

Sophomore Katie Scott led Carl Junction with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Senior Megan Scott chipped in with 8 points.

The Bulldogs finish as the 2018 state runner-up, and 26-4 on the year.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:43:04 GMT

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:18:06 GMT

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

  • Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:43:24 GMT

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.