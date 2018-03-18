Joplin Eagles Baseball Opens Season with a Split

Galena Police Officers responded to a call reporting a large amount of fires on North Main near Clark Street just after 11:00 p.m. last night (March 15). Galena Police Officers say they witnessed a male running away from the fires. Authorities later found the suspect and took him to the Cherokee County Jail. The Galena, Kansas man was later released on $5,000 bond. Police filed a report for an arson charge with the Cherokee County Attorney's Office. The Kansas State...

