Quantcast

Hundreds Turn Out For Small-Town Italian Dinner - KOAM TV 7

Hundreds Turn Out For Small-Town Italian Dinner

Updated:
SCAMMON, KANSAS -

Hundreds of Four-Staters came out to small-town Scammon, Kansas this afternoon to get some authentic Italian food. Saint Bridget's Church held its annual Italian dinner. For $15 folks could get spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, polenta and much more. All the money raised from the dinner will go towards the church's charity programs and general fund. The event honors Saint Jospeh's feast day, which is a traditional Italian holiday that was brought over to the US by immigrants.

Saint Joseph's Table chairman Steve Langerot says, "It's a feast day to celebrate that the drought was over in Italy and Sicily several hundred years ago. And the people survived on fava beans. And that's why everybody get three fava beans for good luck. The Italians that immigrated to America brought this tradition with them."

The Saint Bridget's church has been hosting the dinner every year for the past twelve years.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:43:04 GMT

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Section of Highway 249 Dedication to Fallen Joplin Soldier: Edward F. Dixon, III

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:18:06 GMT

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

    A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon  the third Memorial highway.  

    More >>

  • Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Meet USD 250's New Superintendent

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:43:24 GMT

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>

    Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.