Joplin Police and SWMO DWI Task Force Remove Impaired Drivers

Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend.

The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend. Joplin police posted photos on Facebook as they made traffic stops.

Officials removed twenty impaired drivers from the road during a special saturation patrol. One arrest at Zora and Missouri also sent the passenger to jail for drug charges. Officers tried to stop a vehicle at F and Main. The driver decided to run from police in his vehicle for about ten blocks to Michigan and Valley. Then he fled on foot . Officers chased him down.

At 10th and Connor, the second arrested impaired driver, was in a stolen vehicle, license revoked , driving on the sidewalk and wrong side of the road. Police made an arrest. The car was returned to its rightful owner. Even before the saturation patrol, on Friday night police worked a two vehicle crash at 20th and New Hampshire involving a drug impaired driver.