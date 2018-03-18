Joplin Police and SWMO DWI Task Force Remove Impaired Drivers

Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday.
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.
Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.
