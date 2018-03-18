Ozark Foods Focus of Historical Presentation

In McDonald County Sunday food was the focus of a history lesson. Chef Erin Rowe offered a look at Ozark culinary. The historical society presentation emphasized the role of wild game and fish as Ozark staples along with cornbread, hominy and even squirrel meatloaf.

Rowe's own book 'Ozark Culinary History' even includes sweets such as bible cake and buttermilk pie. Some recipes date back to the early 1800's.

Historical society president Karen Dobbs said even food plays an important role in our past. She explained, "We love to get everybody together in our county to talk about the significance of the history of our county because it's unique and it's valuable to us and we like to celebrate whats gone on here."



Chef Rowe is part of the historical society's speaker series. But her book is available at the Chef Erin Rowe facebook page.