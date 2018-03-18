Quantcast

Ozark Foods Focus of Historical Presentation - KOAM TV 7

Ozark Foods Focus of Historical Presentation

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MCDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI -

In McDonald County Sunday  food was the focus of a history lesson. Chef Erin Rowe offered a look at Ozark culinary. The historical society presentation emphasized the role of wild game and fish as Ozark staples along with cornbread, hominy and even squirrel meatloaf.
Rowe's own  book 'Ozark Culinary History' even includes sweets such as bible cake and buttermilk pie. Some recipes date back to the early 1800's. 

Historical society president Karen Dobbs said even food  plays an  important role in our past.  She explained, "We love to get everybody together in our county to talk about the significance of the history of our county because it's unique and it's valuable to us and we like to celebrate whats gone on here."
 
Chef Rowe is part of the historical society's speaker series. But her book is available at the Chef Erin Rowe facebook page. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Weapon Safety in Missouri

    Weapon Safety in Missouri

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:59:26 GMT
    Charlotte is here seeking knowledge, to become a better gun owner. "You never know when it's going to be important to you if you get into a situation where you have to shoot someone" The law may allow conceal carry but when you use your weapon may not be crystal clear, so this session offered advice. "The common mishap is people who want to react to somebody trespassing on their property, make sure they understand. No, you don't just get to run outside with a gun and ...More >>
    Charlotte is here seeking knowledge, to become a better gun owner. "You never know when it's going to be important to you if you get into a situation where you have to shoot someone" The law may allow conceal carry but when you use your weapon may not be crystal clear, so this session offered advice. "The common mishap is people who want to react to somebody trespassing on their property, make sure they understand. No, you don't just get to run outside with a gun and ...More >>

  • Joplin Police and SWMO DWI Task Force Remove Impaired Drivers

    Joplin Police and SWMO DWI Task Force Remove Impaired Drivers

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:35:54 GMT

    Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend. 

    More >>

    Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend. 

    More >>

  • Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Free Fishing Day for Veterans

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:43:04 GMT

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>

    Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.