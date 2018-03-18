Weapon Safety in Missouri

Charlotte is here seeking knowledge, to become a better gun owner.

"You never know when it's going to be important to you if you get into a situation where you have to shoot someone"

The law may allow conceal carry but when you use your weapon may not be crystal clear, so this session offered advice.

"The common mishap is people who want to react to somebody trespassing on their property, make sure they understand. No, you don't just get to run outside with a gun and start shooting. Make sure people understand that they can't use a gun to protect stuff, you have the right to use a gun to protect life" says attorney, Mark Runde.

U.S. Lawshield says in Missouri, one has the right to use deadly force in situations like murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault and home invasions--not in situations like somebody stealing or damaging your property.

They also advise if and when you're in a situation where you shoot somebody while defending yourself, to make sure the threat has been controlled, call 911, secure the fire arm and call your lawyer.



Rundel says although Missouri permits carrying fire arms, a city can still regulate the open carry of a gun. But if you have a concealed carry weapon permit, that permit is a defense from being prosecuted for an ordinance violation. But it's not the same for those without a CCW permit.

"If you're carrying because you think you have permit less rights, that so called constitutional carry, and your gun flashes for a certain reason..your coat blows back or purse falls open and somebody sees a gun and there's a city ordinance against open carry. Then your subject to a prosecution for that city ordinance violation" says Runde.

A day to make sure people like Charlotte make the best decisions possible with their guns.

"Everybody should learn the laws of when and when you can't shoot" says Charlotte.

A police officer who spoke at the event recommends using voice dial to call 911, in case your hands are too shakey after an incident.