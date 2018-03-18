Paint & Pallet Workshop

Some Baxter Springs residents tapped into their creative sides, Sunday afternoon. The Craft Shack on Route 66 hosted a paint and pallet workshop. Participants took old leftover pallets and transformed them into works of art.

The Craft Shack on Route 66 has been holding the workshops for just over a year now, and the owner says making decorations is in style right now. The Craft Shack holds two workshops a month. Past activities have included making wreaths, bows, and painting cans.

