Gorillas Fall in Series Finale to No. 5 UCM

3-run fifth inning wasn't enough to put Mules away as Gorillas lose the series.More >>
Johnny Balsamo foes 3-for-4 and 2 RBI in losing effort for the Lions.More >>
Eagles get first win under new head coach, Kyle Wolf.More >>
Scott sisters were held to 18 points on the night as Red Knights top Bulldogs in championship contest.More >>
Colton Pogue had a double, and hit two home runs to lift Pitt State in game one.More >>
Angel Badalamenti had a 2-R HR for the Lions in their 13-11 win over #10 Minnesota State.More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
Veterans got a unique way to enjoy St. Patrick's day over in Neosho, Missouri. The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their 7th annual Rainbows for Veterans event, Saturday.More >>
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.More >>
Richard Proffitt introduced himself to Pittsburg Friday, after being selected as the next superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, Unified School District 250.More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
