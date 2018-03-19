The Sanctuary of Joplin hosted their 2nd annual Cupcake-a-thon on Sunday. Proceeds went to support their 2018 vacation bible school.

Participants raised money by eating cupcakes, with donors giving a donation for every cupcake eaten. Last year, the Sanctuary raised around $1400.

The winner of this rigorous battle got to take home the coveted golden cupcake trophy! Lori Robertson, the pastor's wife, was this year's big winner. She took down 34 cupcakes, breaking last year's record by 10!

