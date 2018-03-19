Quantcast

Heartwarming Homecoming of Frontenac Soldier

Welcome home Captain Justin Briggs and the 635th Regional Support Group of the Kansas Army National Guard out of Topeka, KS!

Captain Briggs, of Frontenac, has been away from home for ten months, nine of which he spent deployed in Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. He returns home to his wife Amy, 16-year-old Saige, 13-year-old Eric and 11-month old Reid, who was only six weeks old when his dad was deployed.

Briggs also got quite the warm welcome home from Athena and Thumper. Amy says they had Briggs go through their back gate and surprise the dogs. Amy caught the priceless reaction on camera.

Thank you Captain Briggs for your service, and welcome home!

