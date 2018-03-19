SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville.

According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17). Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving west on a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old who was traveling north on Buckeye. Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet. Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

The case has been sent to the County Attorney's office for review.