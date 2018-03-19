St. Ann's Annual Spring Charity Auction - April 7

Carthage, MO: St. Ann's Annual Spring Charity Auction Event Tickets are on sale now, $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Event tickets include food, drink, and games; this year's casino themed event is entitled Ante Up for St. Ann's and will include casino styled games and provide you with many opportunities to bid on fun and exciting items at the live and silent auction. The event will be held at the CRM Auditorium (formerly the CMC) in Carthage, MO on Saturday, April 7th, doors open at 6pm. Raffle tickets to win $5,000 cash are on sale for $10, drawing held the night of April 7th. Event and raffle tickets may be purchased at St. Ann's Church Office.
More information: http://stannscarthage.org/auction/ or Facebook St. Ann's Auction Carthage.
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.More >>
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.More >>
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.More >>
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.More >>
A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17). Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye. Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet. Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...More >>
A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17). Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye. Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet. Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's production of Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig is this month! Seats are selling out quickly, so make your reservations now to see Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's latest production, Lend Me A Tenor, a fast-paced comedy by brilliant playwright Ken Ludwig. The show opens Friday, March 16, and runs through March 17 & 18 and March 23-25. Doors open at 6:00 pm on Friday & Saturday, and at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The play is produced by special arrangement wit...More >>
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's production of Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig is this month! Seats are selling out quickly, so make your reservations now to see Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's latest production, Lend Me A Tenor, a fast-paced comedy by brilliant playwright Ken Ludwig. The show opens Friday, March 16, and runs through March 17 & 18 and March 23-25. Doors open at 6:00 pm on Friday & Saturday, and at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The play is produced by special arrangement wit...More >>