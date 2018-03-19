Passport Execution Fee to Increase

Travelers planning a vacation outside the United States have two weeks left before the passport execution fee increases.

On April 2nd (2018), the fee will increase from $25 to $35. According to the U.S. Department of State, the execution fee increase only applies to U.S. passport applicants using the DS-11 form, which includes first-time applicants over 16-years-old, children under 16 and applicants who re-apply after reporting their previous passport lost or stolen.

The fee change will bump the total cost of a U.S. passport to $145 for adults and $115 for children 16 and younger.

Travel.State.Gov:

The $10 fee increase does not apply to adults eligible to renew their passport by mail using the DS-82 form. Renewal customers can mail their application and supporting documentation to the Department of State and should not apply at a passport acceptance facility or pay an execution fee. To learn more about renewing your passport, visit our Renew page.

Customers applying with the DS-11 form pay two separate fees: an application fee to the U.S. Department of State and the execution fee to the passport acceptance facility. Passport acceptance facilities such as post offices, clerks of court, or public libraries are designated to accept passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. With more than 7,600 acceptance facility locations, customers applying for the first time can find a convenient location to apply for their passport. Some acceptance facilities are open nights and weekends and take passport photos on-site. Find a location near you using our Acceptance Facility Search Tool.

The Department of State generally sets consular fees at an amount calculated to achieve recovery of the costs to the U.S. government of providing the consular service. The latest Cost of Service Model showed that the costs associated with passport execution were higher than the current fee of $25.

The proposed fee change was published in the Federal Register as a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and public comments were accepted until November 18, 2016, 60 days after the Notice's publication. The Final Rule, implementing the change, includes the Department's response to relevant comments received.

Article: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/passports/execution-fee-increases.html