Pittsburg Events - March 19-26

• Monday, March 19: TICKETS ON SALE for Midwest Regional Ballet's "Cinderella." Show times: April 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and April 15, at 2:30 pm. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and children, $10 general admission balcony. Purchase tickets at www.memorialauditorium.org or call the Memorial Auditorium box office (620) 231-7827. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium (620) 231-7827.

• March 19 – 26 and March 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

• Wednesday, March 21: Young at Heart – Kansas Crossing Casino Trip, 1:30 pm, at Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69, Pittsburg, KS. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

• Saturday, March 24: Easter Egg Hunt, 11:00 am, at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Children ages 0 – 9 years are welcome to attend. Cost: free. Contact Sara Vacca at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

• Monday, March 26: Adult Spring Softball League (Men's and Women's Coed), at Don Gutterage Sports Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg, KS. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.