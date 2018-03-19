Free Car Seat Check - March 21

Parents in the Joplin area can get help when it comes to safely installing car seats.

The Alliance of SWMO is hosting its monthly car seat check on March 21st from 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. at The Alliance building (1027 S. Main Street Joplin) across from the Gryphon Building.

Certified Car Seat Technicians will be on hand to help families properly install your child's car seat at no cost. Car seats will also be available for low income families for a $20 donation. The Alliance says it hosts this monthly event to help educate parents and guardians about safely installing car seats to keep children safe.

According to The Alliance, the non-profit checked more than 361 car seats and distributed more than 255 car seats to families in need. The Alliance has been hosting these events in the Four States since 1997.

The non-profit says according to the NHTSA, when used and installed correctly, child safety seats effectively reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants (under age one) and by 54% for toddlers (ages one to three) and children in booster seats (ages four to eight).

Alliance officials say they're dedicated to prevention efforts and are striving to make the Four States a safer and more educated community. They also want to shine the light on the Certified Car Seat Technicians who help make the event possible.