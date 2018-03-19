Thomas Gilyard Memorial Service - April 15

Event Description:

In partnership with a national soil collection effort on the part of the Equal Justice Initiative (https://eji.org/ and, specifically, https://eji.org/videos/soil-collection-community-remembrance-project), local Joplin citizens are coming together on Sunday, April 15, 2018, the 115th anniversary of the terror lynching of Thomas Gilyard for soil collection and memorial service.

On April 15, 1903, according to local news reports, “an infuriated mob of several hundred men battered down the wall of the city jail and dragged Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old negro, charged with murdering a policeman, and in broad daylight hanged him to a telephone pole two blocks from the jail in the heart of Joplin.”

Mr. Gilyard never got a fair trial. And the terror message spread to the entire black community. After lynching Mr. Gilyard, the mob raided Joplin’s black district, firing guns, burning homes, and threatening to drive every black resident from Joplin. One news article reporting on the violence claimed “police were powerless” to stop the attack.

Soil will be collected from the southwest corner of the 200 block of West 2nd street, where Mr. Gilyard was killed, and will be sent to Montgomery for EJI’s soil collection project. Representatives of the city and the church will be on hand, and the community is invited to attend.

