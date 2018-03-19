Bourbon Co. Roofer Banned From Operating in KS

A Bourbon County, KS roofer is banned from operating as a roofing contractor in the State of Kansas.

District Judge Mark A. Ward approved the default judgment after Shane Bailey, of Fort Scott, doing business as Bailey Construction, failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. Bailey was also ordered to pay the attorney general's investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt accused Bailey of operating as a roofing contractor without properly registering as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA). Schmidt also alleged that Bailey violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by engaging in a door-to-door sale without giving the required notice of the consumer's three-day right to cancel and cashing the consumer's check before the required five-day waiting period.

Schmidt also announced he has entered into consent judgments with seven other roofing contractors for violations of the KRRA. The settlements require the companies to pay civil penalties for KRRA violations. They also require the companies to comply with the KRRA when providing roofing services in the future. The seven roofing contractors fined are:

• A-1 Roofing, Renovation & Construction, LLC, Shawnee County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-143

• Above it All Roofing & Contracting, LLC, Johnson County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-1310

• Jason Bowman, dba Bowman Property Solutions, formerly Grounds Care, LLC, Johnson County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-735

• George Cook, Crawford County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-14-P

• Bill Haley, dba Haley & Sons Construction, dba Haley & Sons Quality Restoration, Bourbon County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-26

• Rafael Menjivar, Harvey County District Court, Case No. 2018-CV-32

• Paulo Soares dba Roof Restoration, Johnson County, Case No. 2018-CV-1315

In each case, Schmidt alleged the defendants engaged in advertising, soliciting or performing roofing contractor services in Kansas without registering with the attorney general's office as required by the KRRA.

Copies of the judgments are available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.