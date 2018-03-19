Night of the Living Dead Live - April 26 - 28

Zombies to Invade Fort Scott

Fort Scott, Kan.—

"They're coming to get you, Fort Scott!"

A horde of human-hungry zombies will overtake the stage in the Ellis Family Fine Arts Center at Fort Scott Community College as the FSCC theater department presents "George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead Live" at 7:30 p.m. April 26-28. Admission is free (but donations are always appreciated).

"This is a humorous homage to the original apocalyptic zombie film from 1968, 'Night of the Living Dead,'" said Allen Twitchell, director, "replete with alternate endings, a musical number and a tip of the cap to Michael Jackson."

The play – written by Christopher Bond, Dale Boyer and Trevor Martin and created by Christopher Harrison and Phil Pattison – is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

The FSCC cast features Royce White as Ben, Paulette Hays as Barbra, Cale Maher as Johnny, Samuel Jamison as Harry, Jackie Neher as Helen, J.P. Harrison as Tom, Payton Boswell as Judy, Jared Oshel as Chief McClelland and Jesse Cooke as Vince with a zombie ensemble of Katelynn Coe, Ty Covey, Erin Deatsch, Ka'Si Gates, Kira Harwood, Savannah Kratzberg, Kartis Leal, Ashley Lockwood, Katie Palmer and Baylee Whitmore.

The stage manager is Abby Cooke with technical assistance provided by Hannah Casner.

FSCC graduate Stephanie Rice is designing the makeup for the production.

The play begins with a "special" dance number choreographed by Kim Schwab, a former member of the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, assisted by her daughter, Abbey.

"We are 'thrilled' that Kim agreed to create an exciting dance routine to kick-start the show," Twitchell said. "It is a unique opportunity for our students to work with a former professional dancer and choreographer of Kim's caliber."

Assisting with the vocal number included in the play is Seth Ernst, FSCC's director of vocal and instrumental music.

"Selecting this show as our spring main-stage production is especially apropos this year, which marks the 50th anniversary of the original film's release," Twitchell said. "We do caution parents there is some mild profanity and a few scenes suggestive of 'violence.' But, I can (almost) guarantee that no zombies or humans will be harmed in the making – or watching – of this play."