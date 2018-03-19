Recommendations for Mizzou Fraternities

From Associated Press -

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Fraternity chapters at the University of Missouri say they're still studying a consultant's October report warning the school to change the culture of Greek life on campus.

University Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga told the Columbia Daily Tribune on Friday that the school is still looking at the recommendations from Dyad Strategies.

Dyad says the university should change Greek life recruitment, ban freshmen from living in chapter houses and require residents' rooms to be open for inspection during parties.

Zeilenga says one of the objections to banning freshmen is that many fraternities are in debt for large new houses and need the revenue.

Two fraternities have been shuttered by their national governing organizations since the university received Dyad's report. Two more fraternities have been put on disciplinary probation for hazing.