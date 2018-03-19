Quantcast

Recommendations for Mizzou Fraternities - KOAM TV 7

Recommendations for Mizzou Fraternities

Recommendations for Mizzou Fraternities

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Fraternity chapters at the University of Missouri say they're still studying a consultant's October report warning the school to change the culture of Greek life on campus.

University Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga told the Columbia Daily Tribune on Friday that the school is still looking at the recommendations from Dyad Strategies.

Dyad says the university should change Greek life recruitment, ban freshmen from living in chapter houses and require residents' rooms to be open for inspection during parties.

Zeilenga says one of the objections to banning freshmen is that many fraternities are in debt for large new houses and need the revenue.

Two fraternities have been shuttered by their national governing organizations since the university received Dyad's report. Two more fraternities have been put on disciplinary probation for hazing.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:26:13 GMT

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

  • Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:17:33 GMT

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

  • SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:02:07 GMT
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.