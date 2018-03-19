Quantcast

Winter Wheat Outlook for Kansas - KOAM TV 7

Winter Wheat Outlook for Kansas

Winter Wheat Outlook for Kansas

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The latest government crop report estimates that more than half of the winter wheat crop in Kansas is in poor or very poor condition.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 17 percent of the Kansas wheat is in very poor condition with another 38 percent is rated as poor. About 34 percent is rated as fair with just 10 percent in good and 1 percent in excellent condition.

That assessment comes at the same time that topsoil moisture supplies were rated as short or very short across 81 percent of the state.

Their report covers crop conditions for the week ending on Sunday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:26:13 GMT

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

  • Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:17:33 GMT

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

  • SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:02:07 GMT
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.