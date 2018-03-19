Quantcast

Rains Help Kansas Wildfires

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Rains across Kansas have given emergency responders a respite from a wave of wildfires that have charred more than 27 square miles across several counties in recent days.

The Adjutant General's Department said in a news release Monday that the wildfire outbreak began March 14 in Rice County and later included fires in Barber, Butler, Kiowa, Labette, McPherson, Montgomery, Reno and Seward counties.

Damage reported to the State Emergency Operations Center include a bridge destroyed in Marshall County. Four non-residential structures were destroyed in Kiowa and Barber counties.

The Operations Center monitored 62 fires reported over the course of four days.

