Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed during tonight's City Council meeting. Results of a tourism study that started several months ago will be presented to City Council members.

The head of Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau says growth in tourism has stalled, and there needs to be some sort of Joplin "destination". One concept in the study, done by an outside firm, is a new conference center. Joplin doesn't have one after a recent closing.

"You could do break out sessions or meetings or even have space for some of the trade show stuff we have here that come to town," says CVB Director Patrick Tuttle. "Then you have a hotel that is moderately sized next to it, and that would push business out into the other hotels, as well. So never would this one hotel satisfy the needs for the entire conference center."

The is the first such market analysis on the tourism bureau throughout its 30 year history.

"We've been relying on things that have just fallen on our lap, basically. We have the highways. We have the good businesses in town. We have great hospitality in town," says Tuttle. "What can we as a community, we as a City, we as an industry, do what's going to be a changer? That puts a different mark on the map? We've got to go to Joplin because of...why?"

"The next phase is hopefully Council hands it off to the CVB Advisory Board and they'll start working with it. As they get together and get some priorities together, then we'll pull in the Lodging Association, Joplin Sports Authority, Parks, Downtown Joplin, other stakeholders that have skin in the game," says Tuttle.