4th Annual Kids Fishing Day - April 21

Crawford State Park - Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism

1 West Lake Road, Farlington, Kansas 66734

(620) 362-3671

kdwpt.crawfordsp@ks.gov

Guys, Gals, Kids of all ages!!! Our friends at the Farlington Fish Hatchery are hosting the 4th annual Kids Fishing Day!

The 4th annual kids fishing day will be held at Crawford State Park on Saturday, April 21st at 1:00 pm.The event will start with a tour of the Farlington Fish Hatchery located behind the dam, followed by a live fish identification. Participants will then meet near the marina on the west side of the lake for lessons on casting, knot-tying, and boating safety. The remainder of the program will be FISHING!

Fishing Licenses will not be required during the event, all ages welcome!

Fishing poles and gear will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own poles if they have them!

Entry into the state park will be free ONLY during the event. Groups coming out in the morning or staying after the clinic will need a day pass! Day passes are $5 and can be purchased at the gate house at the front of the park, or at the Park Office.

For questions, contact Kyle Steinert at the Farlington Fish Hatchery. (620) 362 - 4166

Event Facebook page