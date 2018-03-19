USSSA Battle in the Parks Baseball Tourney - March 24 - 25

The USSSA Baseball Tournament is coming to Miami, OK this weekend.

The City of Miami's Recreation department is hosting the United States Specialty Sports Association Battle in the Parks baseball tournament. Officials say nearly 25 teams will head to Miami for the two-day event in the Little League Baseball Complex and Francis Morgan Field.

Pool play games will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. The last pitch for the three brackets (14U, 12U, 10U) is at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. Each team is guaranteed three games in the tournament. Forty-one total games are on tap over the weekend. Gates will open both days at 8 a.m.

Admission cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids (ages 7-15). Children ages 6 and under are free. Concessions will be available at both fields throughout the event.