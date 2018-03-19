Burgess Earns 3rd All-America Honor

Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess is now a 3X All-American.

The WBCA named Burgess Honorable Mention All-America on Monday. This comes after earning honorable mention as a sophomore and first team All-America as a junior. She's just the third player in program history to earn All-America honors three times.

Last season Burgess was the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points per game. She led the MIAA in 3-point field goals with 91 on the season. Burgess will graduate #3 on the Gorillas' all-time scoring list.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

ATLANTA — Pittsburg State University senior guard Mikaela Burgess garnered honorable mention NCAA Division II All-America honors form the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Sunday (Mar. 18).



Burgess becomes a three-time All-America honoree with her selection to the team. The Webb City, Mo., native received honorable mention All-America honors as a sophomore in 2015-16 and first-team All-America honors as a junior in 2016-17. She is the third Pitt State player in program history to earn All-America honors three times, joining Leslie Dudley (1998-2000) and Lizzy Jeronimus (2012-15) on the elite list.



Burgess averaged 15.6 points per game during her senior campaign, helping the Gorillas to a 23-7 overall record. She made an MIAA-leading 91 3-point field goals on the season.



For her career, Burgess compiled 1856 points and 333 3-point field goals in 128 games. She finished her career as the Gorillas' third-leading all-time scorer and she ranks in a tie for 14th place on the all-time NCAA Division II list for career 3-point field goals.