PSU's Duncan Earns MIAA Recognition

Former Colgan Panther Ian Duncan has been named the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week.

Duncan won the high jump at ESU on Friday, clearing 7 feet, .5 inches. That's a new personal record for Duncan, the top mark in Division II this season and also the third best mark in PSU history.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University's Ian Duncan shared the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week honors for the first week of the 2018 outdoor track & field season Monday (Mar. 19).



Duncan posted the top mark in NCAA Division II in winning the high jump at the ESU Spring Invitational Friday (Mar. 16). The Pittsburg, Kan., native cleared a personal-best 7 feet, 0.5 inches. His mark is the third-best in Pitt State history and currently ranks him atop the NCAA Division II descending order list.



Duncan shared the conference honor with Fort Hays State University pole vaulter Sam Dreiling.