PSU's Duncan Earns MIAA Recognition

Former Colgan Panther Ian Duncan has been named the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week.

Duncan won the high jump at ESU on Friday, clearing 7 feet, .5 inches. That's a new personal record for Duncan, the top mark in Division II this season and also the third best mark in PSU history. 

