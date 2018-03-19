Quantcast

Big 6th Inning Gets Webb City by CJ - KOAM TV 7

Big 6th Inning Gets Webb City by CJ

Updated:

The Webb City Cardinals moved to 2-0 on Monday night, beating the Carl Junction Bulldogs 10-5.

CJ got out to an early lead, leading 1-0 after one inning and 3-1 after two innings. They had a 5-3 lead until the sixth inning, when Webb City's bats woke up and the Cardinals scored seven in their half of the frame to take a 10-5 lead.

With the loss, Carl Junction falls to 0-2 on the year after also losing their season opener to Logan-Rogersville last week.

Webb City will be at Branson on Tuesday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    "Multiple Chances Missed" to Save Three-Year-Old Wichita Boy Before Encased in Concrete

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:26:13 GMT

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    More >>

  • Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Tourism Study Presented at Joplin City Council Meeting

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:17:33 GMT

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

    More >>

  • SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    SEK Man Dies in Fatal Crash

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:02:07 GMT
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash
    Fatal CrashFatal Crash

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>

    A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17).  Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye.  Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet.  Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.