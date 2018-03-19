Big 6th Inning Gets Webb City by CJ

The Webb City Cardinals moved to 2-0 on Monday night, beating the Carl Junction Bulldogs 10-5.

CJ got out to an early lead, leading 1-0 after one inning and 3-1 after two innings. They had a 5-3 lead until the sixth inning, when Webb City's bats woke up and the Cardinals scored seven in their half of the frame to take a 10-5 lead.

With the loss, Carl Junction falls to 0-2 on the year after also losing their season opener to Logan-Rogersville last week.

Webb City will be at Branson on Tuesday.