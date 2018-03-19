Quantcast

Missouri Looks To Regulate Kickboxing, MMA, Ban 17 & Under From Participating

     If you're a fan of  Mixed Martial Arts...particularly in the State of Missouri...you may want to familiarize yourself with House Bill 1388.
The bill - approved last Thursday in a 112-29 vote - would put amateur kickboxing and both professional and mixed martial arts under state supervision.
The bill also aims to ban children 17 and under from participating in either event.
James Brown's 15 year old son participates at the Joplin Brotherhood MMA facility, his feelings, are strong.
James Brown, parent: "Offended, that they believe as a parent I can't make informed decisions about what is dangerous or not dangerous for my child."
Head Coach Sean Clifford says they offer a summer program, which is aimed at youth, to help with self defense, and keep them safe.
Sean Clifford, Head Coach, Joplin Brotherhood: "We bring kids from ages 4-11 off the street, they learn ground defense, they learn striking, there isn't any physical contact or punching or anything."
Brown says his son - approached him about participating in MMA.
Brown: "He has definitely enjoyed coming here to work with kids his age, get more physical where he could work on his strikes, actually perfecting them a little bit better, cleaning up his techniques."
If you participate in mixed martial arts, you're bound to get knocked down...and that's why officials say they take every precaution.
Clifford: "We have certain safeguards against how to fall, how to do take downs, how to do the chokes, so it's not a free for all, no holes barred kinda thing that goes on."
And there's even a benefit for parents.
Brown: "I enjoy coming here and I watch this for two hours and I learn things just on the sidelines."
     The bill is now in the hands of the senate, which reconvenes on Wednesday.
 

