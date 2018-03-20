KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-19

Quantcast

SEK FIRE INVESTIGATION

  • Investigators are asking for your help in finding a person suspected of setting a grassfire that spread through parts of Montgomery and Labette counties in Kansas last week.  Specifically, they're looking for a black truck with a camper shell, with white lettering on the side saying "gettin it".

DUENWEG VOTE

  • Residents in the Duenweg, Missouri Volunteer Fire Protection District will vote on a ballot issue intended to continue that service.  The fire department says approval is needed to clear up a technical issue that was created by a change in state law.  A yes vote on April third simply allows the district to contract with the volunteer department, which is a private company.

PUTIN RE-ELECTED

  • Vladimir Putin has been elected to another six-year term.  It's his fourth term as Russia’S president.  Winning with more than 70% of the vote, he now becomes Russia's longest continuously serving leader since Joseph Stalin.

MARCH MADNESS

  • The upsets in March Madness continue.  Number one seed Xavier was taken down by number nine Florida State.  Number 11 Syracuse stunned third-ranked Michigan State.  Tournament darling University of Maryland Baltimore County, though could not keep its Cinderella story going, falling to Kansas State 50-to-43.

    JOPLIN TOURISM Joplin City Council members last night heard about ways to attract more visitors to the area.  It was the results of a tourism study that started several months ago.  The head of Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau says growth in tourism has stalled, and there needs to be some sort of Joplin "destination".  This study is the first time Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau has ever done market research on itself throughout its 30-year h...
    A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.

    How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.

