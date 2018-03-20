KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-20

Quantcast

JOPLIN TOURISM

  • Joplin City Council members last night heard about ways to attract more visitors to the area.  It was the results of a tourism study that started several months ago.  The head of Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau says growth in tourism has stalled, and there needs to be some sort of Joplin "destination".  This study is the first time Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau has ever done market research on itself throughout its 30-year history.

TRACK IMPACT

  • The 2018 NAIA and NCAA Div. II Indoor Track and Field National Championships held at PSU this winter had a multi-million dollar community impact on both Pittsburg and Crawford County.  That's the finding of a study received by the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.  It says the events resulted in direct and indirect sales for more than $2.4 Million locally, or more than $600,000 per day.

SEVERE WEATHER

  • On this, the first official day of spring, a big part of the U.S. is facing another round of severe weather.  A storm system brought heavy rain, hail, and tornadoes to the south on Monday.  Its remnants are expected to form a Nor'easter.  It could dump up to a foot of snow from the Midwest to New England.

