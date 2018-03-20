KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-20

Joplin City Council members last night heard about ways to attract more visitors to the area. It was the results of a tourism study that started several months ago. The head of Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau says growth in tourism has stalled, and there needs to be some sort of Joplin "destination". This study is the first time Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau has ever done market research on itself throughout its 30-year history.