Tank or Bank: Weekend Box Office (March 16-18) - KOAM TV 7

The King from Wakanda continues his reign at the box office.

For a fifth weekend in a row '"Black Panther" takes the top spot at the Hollywood Box Office.  This is a first for a film since "Avator" in 2009.  The movie is also only the 7th film to ever gross $600 Million at the domestic box office and it continues to dominate, now only $18 Million shy of topping "The Avengers" and becoming the highest grossing superhero movie of all-time.

Heres a look at the numbers from boxofficemojo.com for the weekend of March 16-18, 2018.

  1. Black Panther                    $27 Million
  2. Tomb Raider                      $23.5 Million
  3. I Can Only Imagine             $17.1 Million
  4. A Wrinkle in Time               $16.6 Million
  5. Love, Simon                       $11.5 Million
