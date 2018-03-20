Tank or Bank: Weekend Box Office (March 16-18)

For a fifth weekend in a row '"Black Panther" takes the top spot at the Hollywood Box Office. This is a first for a film since "Avator" in 2009. The movie is also only the 7th film to ever gross $600 Million at the domestic box office and it continues to dominate, now only $18 Million shy of topping "The Avengers" and becoming the highest grossing superhero movie of all-time.

Here’s a look at the numbers from boxofficemojo.com for the weekend of March 16-18, 2018.