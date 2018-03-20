EGGciting Easter Get Together - April 12

EGGciting Easter Get Together

Date: Apr 12, 2018

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location(s):

21 S. Webb Ave. Webb City, MO 64870 - 417-413-4919

Come enjoy this free event for those over 50!

Gold and Silver Seniors is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for those 50+! Admission is free, just bring a side dish to share! An Easter ham will be provided for all who attend.

While not required, we ask you RSVP for planning purposes at 417-413-4919 or contact Austin at austin@goldandsilverseniors.org

