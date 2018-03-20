First Thursday ArtWalk - March 1 - October 4

First Thursday ArtWalk
Date: Mar 01 - Oct 04, 2018
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location(s): Historic downtown Joplin, MO 64801 - 417-438-5931
Family friendly, disability accessible, all locations in downtown historic Joplin, galleries and business hosted 'pop up' gallery atmosphere. Local handcrafted works and acoustic musicians. Eat, drink, and stroll the art.
https://www.facebook.com/FirstThursdayArtWalkJoplin/
First Thursday ArtWalk
Apr 05, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
May 03, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
June 07, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
July 05, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
Aug 02, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
Sept 06, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
First Thursday ArtWalk
Oct 04, 2018 | 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
