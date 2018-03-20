Spring Citywide Garage Sale - April 27 - 28

Spring Citywide Garage Sale
Apr 27 at 6 AM to Apr 28 at 5 AM
Barton County Chamber of Commerce
102 W 10th St, Lamar, Missouri 64759
To be listed in the directory showing all the different locations for people to shop the City Wide Garage Sale. Please have your address turned into the X-Changer as soon as possible. X-Changer Newspaper - 417-682-6121
