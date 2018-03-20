Katy Days Craft Fair - May 26

Crafters and direct sales people needed for the Katy Days Craft Fair. Booth space will be on a concrete lot north of the Arvon Phillips Recreation Center. Scroll down to find application and details at www.katydays.com
Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:35:32 GMT
JOPLIN TOURISM Joplin City Council members last night heard about ways to attract more visitors to the area. It was the results of a tourism study that started several months ago. The head of Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau says growth in tourism has stalled, and there needs to be some sort of Joplin "destination". This study is the first time Joplin's Convention and Visitors Bureau has ever done market research on itself throughout its 30-year h...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:02:07 GMT
Fatal Crash
A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17). Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye. Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet. Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital...
Monday, March 19 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-03-19 16:48:14 GMT
Welcome Home Cpt. Briggs
Welcome home Captain Justin Briggs and the 635th Regional Support Group of the Kansas Army National Guard out of Topeka, KS! Captain Briggs, of Frontenac, has been away from home for ten months, nine of which he spent deployed in Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. He returns home to his wife Amy, 16-year-old Saige, 13-year-old Eric and 11-month old Reid, who was only six weeks old when his dad was deployed. Briggs also got quite the warm welcome home from Athena a...More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:59:26 GMT
Charlotte is here seeking knowledge, to become a better gun owner. "You never know when it's going to be important to you if you get into a situation where you have to shoot someone" The law may allow conceal carry but when you use your weapon may not be crystal clear, so this session offered advice. "The common mishap is people who want to react to somebody trespassing on their property, make sure they understand. No, you don't just get to run outside with a gun and ...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:07:10 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-26 22:00:59 GMT
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:45:43 GMT
• Monday, March 19: TICKETS ON SALE for Midwest Regional Ballet's "Cinderella." Show times: April 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and April 15, at 2:30 pm. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and children, $10 general admission balcony. Purchase tickets at www.memorialauditorium.org or call the Memorial Auditorium box office (620) 231-7827. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium (620) 231-7827. • March 19 – 26 and March 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am &ndash...More >>
Thursday, March 8 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-03-08 17:25:29 GMT
Registration Open for Youth Soccer Programs with Joplin Parks & Recreation Joplin, MO (3/8/2018) – Parents are encouraged to register their soccer players soon for the Joplin Parks & Recreation preschool and youth soccer leagues. The Department's Youth Developmental Soccer League is open to children ages 5-12 years. Practices begin the week of March 27th, with games starting the week of April 10th. The cost is $40/player, and the price includes each player receiving ...More >>
Thursday, March 15 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:43:43 GMT
Tuesday, March 20th The Vernon County Historical Society will host the 4th annual “Night at the Museum” fundraiser on Tuesday, March 20th, 5-8pm in the Bushwhacker Museum at 212 W. Walnut Street in Nevada, MO. The evening will include a soup and pie supper with casino tables and silent auction followed by tours of the museum and historic Vernon County Jail & Sheriff’s Home. The exhibits will be brought to life by local actors. Tickets are $10 each and can be pu...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:31:46 GMT
GREATER TUNA MARCH 21-25, 2018 Directed by Lisa Olliges Green The fictitious town of Tuna, Texas, located in west Texas, about halfway between San Angelo and Hell. Though the action takes place in the early eighties, nothing has changed since then. What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Bly and Rev. Spike have in common?! In this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas' third-smal...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:53:34 GMT
The Alliance of SWMO
Parents in the Joplin area can get help when it comes to safely installing car seats. The Alliance of SWMO is hosting its monthly car seat check on March 21st from 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. at The Alliance building (1027 S. Main Street Joplin) across from the Gryphon Building. Certified Car Seat Technicians will be on hand to help families properly install your child's car seat at no cost. Car seats will also be available for low income families for a $20 donation. The Alliance ...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:53:25 GMT
2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Hop on over to the Gene Bassman Softball Complex located within the Joplin Athletic Complex and participate in our Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by CiCi's Pizza. There will be over 10,000 filled eggs to find with your flashlight. Pre-registration is required as well as bringing your own flash light. Check-in starts at 7:45 pm. Cost is $3/child. Start Times (all times are approximate): Blind, Visually Impaired, ...More >>
