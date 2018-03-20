Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24

Pittsburg Parks & Recreation to host annual Easter egg hunt
Pittsburg, KS – March 20, 2018 – The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for its ninth-annual Easter Egg Hunt. Set for 11:00 am Saturday, March 24, at Lincoln Park and Don Gutteridge Sports Complex, this event is free to the public and open to children ages zero to nine years. Volunteers will finish stuffing more than 10,000 Easter eggs with candy and small prizes this week, in preparation for the event.
Hosted by the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by the Pittsburg YMCA, McDonalds and Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, this event draws families with young children each year to gather brightly-colored eggs filled with tasty treats.
To make the egg hunt fair for each child, separate zones will be designated for children in each age group. Children ages zero to two years will be at Stice Ball Field, three to five-year-olds will be at Russell Ball Field, six and seven-year-olds will be located at J.J. Richards Band Dome and eight to nine-year-olds will be west of J.J. Richards Band Dome. Carnino Ball Field will be set up to accommodate children and adults with special needs.
The event is expected to go quickly, with all age groups hunting for eggs at the same time in each location. Parents and caregivers who plan to bring multiple children of different ages are encouraged to plan ahead and bring extra help.
In the event of inclement weather, participants should call the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation weather hotline at (620) 232-PARK (7275), or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PPRD1 for updates.
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.
A Montgomery County, KS man has died after a crash in Coffeyville. According to police, the crash happened at 11th and Buckeye streets on Saturday evening (March 17). Authorities say 50-year-old Richard Moore was driving a motorcycle when he hit a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old traveling north on Buckeye. Police say Moore was not wearing a helmet. Moore was taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and then life flighted to Mercy Hospital
