Third Thursday - March 15 - October 18

Third Thursday
March 15th | April 19th | May 17th | June 21st | July 19th | August 16th | September 20th | October 18th
Third Thursday is Joplin's premiere community cultural event. Every Third Thursday during March through October, thousands of people gather on Main Street in Downtown Joplin from 5:30pm to 8:30pm to enjoy local artisans, music, entertainment, and food.
