Art in the Park/Earth Day - April 21

ART IN THE PARK / EARTH DAY

Date: Apr 21, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Location(s):

5646 Carver Rd. Diamond, MO 64840 - 417-325-4151

Celebrate George Washington Carver's love for art at the park. Plein Air artists will be at work along the trail. Visitors will be able to participate in hands-on demonstrations and instructional workshops utilizing pastels, natural dyes, pencils, and more.

Earth Day (officially April 22) will also be celebrated on this day, with a special film viewing and crafts made from recycled materials.

