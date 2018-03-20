Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29

Thursday, March 29 at 10 AM - 11 AM

McDonald County Library

808 Bailey Rd, Pineville, Missouri 64856

Please join us for a Special Storytime followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday, March 29th @ 10:00am in Pineville, and again at the Southwest City Anne Croxdale Memorial Library @ 12:30pm.

All Programs of the McDonald County Library are free to attend.

Suggested age range: birth to 5 years.

https://www.facebook.com/events/156988164978849/