Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29

Thursday, March 29 at 10 AM - 11 AM
McDonald County Library
808 Bailey Rd, Pineville, Missouri 64856
Please join us for a Special Storytime followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday, March 29th @ 10:00am in Pineville, and again at the Southwest City Anne Croxdale Memorial Library @ 12:30pm.
All Programs of the McDonald County Library are free to attend.
Suggested age range: birth to 5 years.
