Girard Easter Celebration - March 31
This year's Girard Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Children ages 10 and under only please.
Sponsored by Celebrate Girard Events Committee, Girard 150, and area businesses, the celebration will include a petting zoo, face painting, church booths, kids bouncers and the 150 Girard rocks project.
Girard Square
Date: March 31
Time: 10:00 AM
Girard Area Chamber of Commerce
620-724-4715
Email: girardchamber@ckt.net
Website: www.girardchamber.com
