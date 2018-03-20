Girard Easter Celebration - March 31

This year's Girard Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. Children ages 10 and under only please.

Sponsored by Celebrate Girard Events Committee, Girard 150, and area businesses, the celebration will include a petting zoo, face painting, church booths, kids bouncers and the 150 Girard rocks project.

Girard Square

Time: 10:00 AM

