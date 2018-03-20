2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22)

Hop on over to the Gene Bassman Softball Complex located within the Joplin Athletic Complex and participate in our Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by CiCi's Pizza. There will be over 10,000 filled eggs to find with your flashlight.

Pre-registration is required as well as bringing your own flash light. Check-in starts at 7:45 pm. Cost is $3/child.

Start Times (all times are approximate):

Blind, Visually Impaired, Handicapped 3-10 years 8:15pm Field #4 (FREE)

3-4 years 8:30pm Field #2 $3.00

5-6 years 8:40pm Field #3 $3.00

7-8 years 8:50pm Field #1 $3.00

9-10 years 9:00pm Field #4 $3.00

LAST DAY TO REGISTER is March 22nd!

Late registrations will be accepted at $5/child.

For more information, or to register, call 417-625-4750, visit www.joplinparks.org , or stop at our offices at 3301 W. 1st Street.

https://www.facebook.com/events/339489703199093/