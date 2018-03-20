Joplin Little Theatre, Greater Tuna - March 21 - 25

GREATER TUNA

MARCH 21-25, 2018

Directed by Lisa Olliges Green

The fictitious town of Tuna, Texas, located in west Texas, about halfway between San Angelo and Hell.

Though the action takes place in the early eighties, nothing has changed since then. What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Bly and Rev. Spike have in common?! In this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas' third-smallest town, where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies!

The long-running Off-Broadway hit features two actors, Greg Green and Greg Swartz, creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour-de-farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote!

Two actors, twenty characters and a barrel of laughs!

Y'ALL COME . . . Y'HEAR!!!!

Tickets on sale now – JLT boxoffice – 417 623-3638, or online by clicking on the blue box (upper right of page). Prices: Adults $18.00; Seniors (55/up) and Students $15.00; children 12 and under $8.00. This show is family-friendly!

http://joplinlittletheatre.org/