Allen County, KS Easter Egg Hunts - March 31

Kiwanis hunt will be March 31st on the Courthouse square @ noon. In case of bad weather the location will be the ACC barn.

Iola Parks and Recreation hunt will be on March 31st @ 9:00 am.at the recreation building in the Riverside Park. Register for prize giveaways at 8:45am. Please bring your own bag or basket.

Light of LaHarpe Church will have their hunt on March 31st at the church 901 S. Main LaHarpe @ 10:00am

LaHarpe Pride will have their hunt at the LaHarpe park on March 31st @ 2:00pm.

Humboldt Lions will have their hunt on March 31st @ 10:00am on Humboldt Square.