Allen County, KS Easter Egg Hunts - March 31

Kiwanis hunt will be March 31st on the Courthouse square @ noon. In case of bad weather the location will be the ACC barn.
Iola Parks and Recreation hunt will be on March 31st @ 9:00 am.at the recreation building in the Riverside Park. Register for prize giveaways at 8:45am. Please bring your own bag or basket.
Light of LaHarpe Church will have their hunt on March 31st at the church 901 S. Main LaHarpe @ 10:00am
LaHarpe Pride will have their hunt at the LaHarpe park on March 31st @ 2:00pm.
Humboldt Lions will have their hunt on March 31st @ 10:00am on Humboldt Square.
"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."More >>
Camp-now and then offers students on spring break crafts and games while parents work.More >>
There are many Egg Hunts and other Easter events coming up in the Four States! We have compiled some of them throughout the area. If your organization has one to add, send it to events@koamtv.com! Have fun and good luck to all the Egg Hunters out there this Easter holiday! Events: Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter ...More >>
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.More >>
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
