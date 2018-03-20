Quantcast

Elementary Students Work Creating A Sculptural Mural

Updated:
GRANBY, MISSOURI -

The Granby Elementary Art Department is working on special project. Students are making a sculptural mural that will be placed on the school's cafeteria wall. Elementary and junior high students are making masks which will be placed on the wall and painted to look like an American flag. Teachers hope the project will let students express themselves through their artwork.

Granby Schools art teacher Janice Patterson says, "Some of the students that talk a lot or that talk loud. You usually get to hear them a lot. But you don't hear a lot from the kids that don't speak our or talk loud. So this is one way that they can show what they. What they have inside."

    The Springfield Art Museum provided materials for the project. The school hopes to have the mural installed sometime in the fall.

