Some PS3 Owners Can Submit Claim in Settlement Agreement

Owners of the original "fat" PlayStation 3 have until April 15th to submit a claim with Sony that could be worth up to $65.

According to the settlement filed in October 2016, Sony agreed to pay PS3 owners $3.75 million after being accused of false advertising by some users. The original gaming machines came with an "Other OS" function which allowed users to run Linux and other platforms as alternative operating systems. When it was first introduced the PS3 was marketed and used by some owners as a computer because of this ability.

Sony pulled the "Other OS" ability from machines by April 2010, citing security concerns. A small group of "fat" PS3 owners then sued PlayStation's parent company for allegedly breaking the warranty of the machines.

According to the settlement's website, owners who purchased a PS3 from Nov. 1, 2006, to April 1, 2010 and legally swear to knowing the system had the "Other OS" feature and claim their machine lost value when Sony pulled it are eligible.

Users who file a claim will need to provide the machine's serial number (found on the back of the console), or their email used to create their PlayStation online account.

Click here for more information and to submit a claim.