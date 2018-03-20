Easter Events in the Four States

There are many Egg Hunts and other Easter events coming up in the Four States! We have compiled some of them throughout the area. If your organization has one to add, send it to events@koamtv.com!

Have fun and good luck to all the Egg Hunters out there this Easter holiday!

Events:

Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31

Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22)

Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24

Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24

Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24

Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24

The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25

Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29

Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30

Parsons Egg Hunt - March 31

Carl Junction Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

Allen County, KS Easter Egg Hunts - March 31

Girard Easter Celebration - March 31

Columbus, KS Easter Egg Hunt - March 31

The Door Easter Egg Hunt - April 1

Webb City's EGGciting Easter Get Together - April 12