145 Compliments for Joplin, Web Extra

What do you like best about Joplin? The City wants to know!

"As part of this year's Birthday Celebration for Joplin, we'd like to give Joplin 145 compliments, the same number that recognizes the years she has served all of us as a Charter City," said City Clerk Barb Gollhofer. "We all enjoy different aspects of Joplin, and it will be wonderful to hear from our citizens about the things they admire or enjoy the most about our city."

The campaign "145 Compliments for Joplin" is being launched to recognize the City's 145th Birthday. Joplin was incorporated by the State of Missouri as a City on March 23, 1873.

Gollhofer and other City officials along with Community Historian Brad Belk are inviting residents to participate by expressing the feature or characteristic that they like about Joplin by completing the following sentence: "I like Joplin because….." .

KOAM and FOX 14 spoke with some Joplin residents today about why they like Joplin.

Joseph Whitlock says, "I like the downtown area here. There's a lot of nice businesses. I'm eating over there at Instant Karma with my sister today. And I just enjoy the people here."

"I came from a small town so it's nice to have more activities to do and there are more restaurants and a lot more people to get to know," says Holly Parks.

Dennis Harmon says, "Oh its location. You can't beat it. It's halfway between Tulsa and Springfield. It's the perfect place for tourists to stop, eat, spend the night."

"I think Joplin is a great big small town. People take care of each other and help each other out and what's better to like than that." says Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer for the City of Joplin.

More at: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37633918/145-compliments-for-joplin-campaign