Weems Signs at Neosho High School

Tuesday was a big day for Neosho High School senior Ashley Weems.

Weems signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to continue her soccer career in college. Weems will be staying in Missouri, playing for Stephens College next season.

In her time at Neosho High School, Weems has been a team captain for two seasons, including the current season. She has also been an All-District selection 2X, including being named a 1st team All-District player in 2017.

"I heard about their fashion program and that is what I'm interested in," Weems says, "They have a really good fashion program, along with their coach, who I heard was a really good coach. Those two things were kind of the two things I was looking for."

